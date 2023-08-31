Watch the player above to see surveillance video and photos of the individuals police say are responsible for the crime.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police (CPD) is looking for vandals who caused $250,000 in damage to a local business.

Investigators released pictures this week of who they say is responsible for the crime. The damage was done in March, and they still have not been caught. It happened at Ohio Mulch on the southeast side of the city.

“Pretty much shut us down for the next day. Couldn’t make some of our deliveries as a result of it. It was dramatic. Like who would do such a thing,” said Jim Weber, the owner of the company which has been around since the 1980s.

The vandals used a loader to smash a delivery truck and then flip it over, according to Weber. He said they also drove another truck off a dock on the property. Keys to many pieces of equipment were also stolen.

“It was pretty devastating. One of them was a brand new truck, only had a couple thousand miles on it,” Weber said.

Weber hopes someone recognizes the people in his surveillance video and the pictures released by police, and calls investigators with information.

“Just to prevent this from happening to somebody else, there’s nothing you can do about what happened to us but to prevent this from happening to somebody else,” Weber said. “And for them to get away with it, is that gonna strengthen their desire to do this to somebody else again.”