COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A community is mourning and asking for justice after a man was killed while trying to stop a robbery at an AutoZone store near Polaris Fashion Place.

On Tuesday, mourners gathered outside the store to share memories of 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres and call for justice.

Fajardo-Torres was a customer at the store on the afternoon of Aug. 24 when he was shot and killed trying to intervene when two suspects attempted to an armed robbery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gathered crowd on Tuesday lit candles, prayed, and joined hands to mourn as one.

“He was going to get a part at AutoZone, that he comes here maybe 20 times, and now he’s gone,” Selvya Fajardo, his sister, said. “We haven’t registered it yet and we just want to avoid this from happening to anyone else. It didn’t just impact one person. It wasn’t one life lost. It’s many.”

Police haven’t announced any arrests in the shooting, and the family is asking anyone with any information to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-4749.