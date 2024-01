COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first baby of the New Year born at Mount Carmel East arrived shortly after midnight on Monday.

Govanni Cherfils was born at 1:09 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing in at six pounds and reaching 20 inches tall. Cherfils marks the health system’s first baby born in 2024.

(Courtesy Photo/Mount Carmel East)

The hospital said the parents and Cherfils are doing great.