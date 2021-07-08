Mount Carmel hospitals requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Trinity Health, the parent company for Mount Carmel hospitals, announced all its employees and clinical staff members are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 

“Our patients and their families deserve to know when they walk through our doors, we have done everything in our power to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Lorraine Lutton, president and CEO, Mount Carmel Health System. “The same goes for our employees and physicians. We believe this new requirement will help provide peace of mind for every single person who enters our facilities.”

The hospital system will have a rolling deadline, with all of the nearly 12,000 Mount Carmel employees and clinical staff expected to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

“It has not yet been determined if a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be required annually, but if so, employees will also need to submit proof of the booster as needed,” a statement on the company’s website reads.

Employees can file for exemptions for religious or health reasons, but those who do not meet criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will have their employment terminated of employment, according to the company.

