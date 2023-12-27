COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Based on the 2001 Oscar-winning film, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is premiering in Columbus at the Ohio Theatre.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards including best musical, “Moulin Rouge” opens on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre with 16 performances through Jan. 14. Director Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical that features many of the iconic songs from the movie and several recent hits.

“Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory. A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment,” the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts states. “Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular… Welcome to Moulin Rouge.”

Austin Durant and the cast of the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan in the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Conor Ryan in the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Ticket prices range from around $40 to up to about $300 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St. or online here.

View all dates and times for the production’s performances below:

Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 6 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Jan. 7 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 13 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Jan. 14 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

“Moulin Rouge” is one of several productions performing in central Ohio as part of Broadway in Columbus’ 2023-24 season lineup. “Come From Away” and “Company” are performing in Columbus in February, and “Mamma Mia!” is coming in March.

This summer, “Tina — The Tine Turner Musical” makes its Columbus debut in May, and “The Lion King” returns to the Ohio Theatre for a month-long engagement in June and July. Learn more and view Broadway in Columbus’ full lineup here.