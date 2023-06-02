COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was seriously injured Thursday night after his motorcycle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on the Far West Side.

Columbus police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at 6:41 p.m. on North Wilson Road, near the Venture Court intersection. Police say that a 2013 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on North Wilson Road, where a 2008 Saturn Vue, which was heading north, veered left and into the motorcycle’s lane.

The motorcycle was hit by the car and the motorcycle driver suffered severe leg injuries. He was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The driver of the Saturn was not harmed, while the crash itself remains under investigation.

It is the second motorcycle-involved crash in Columbus over the last 24 hours. On Friday morning, a motorcycle and Honda CR-V collided, sending the motorcycle driver to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. He later died.