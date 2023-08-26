COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus.

Police say that at 3 a.m., the victim was driving a motorcycle going west on Safford Avenue and approached the stop sign at the Whitethorne Avenue intersection. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle going north hit the motorcycle while within the intersection.

Police say the unidentified vehicle left the scene and continued going north on Whitehorne Ave. The motorcyclist was found seriously injured and was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Police say the motorcyclist is expected to recover from the injuries.

The unidentified vehicle was described to police as a white or silver, mid-sized SUV with significant front end damage. The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating this crash further.