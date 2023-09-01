COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a motorcycle then fled the scene on Friday in south Columbus.

A motorcyclist was driving south on South High Street at about 12:27 p.m. on Friday when the driver of a black sedan traveling north on South High Street and turning east onto West Morrill Avenue crashed into the motorcycle, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The black sedan fled the scene without stopping after the crash, police said. The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center and suffered serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.