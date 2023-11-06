COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in north Columbus Monday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Summit Street and East 4th Avenue at approximately 6:34 p.m.

Columbus police said a 2001 Suzuki GSZ-R750 motorcycle was driving south on Summit Street near East 4th Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled out from East 4th Avenue into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the SUV and the rider was thrown from the bike.

According to police, the SUV then drove away from the scene, traveling east on East 4th Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the crash.