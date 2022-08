COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th and North 22nd Avenues, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what caused the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.