COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a van in southeast Columbus Saturday morning, according to Columbus police.

The crash happened at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the intersection of Alum Creek Drive and Alum Industrial Drive.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 65-year-old Columbus man, was driving north on Alum Creek Drive when a 1999 Ford E-250 van, driven by a 61-year-old Columbus man, was driving south on Alum Creek Drive. Police said the van turned left and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity pending confirmation from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Police have not said what, if any, charges will be filed against the van driver.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the crash.