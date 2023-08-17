COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in a northeast section of Columbus early Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit, a man was operating his 2008 Harley Davidson, heading northbound, on North Hamilton Road, west of New Albany.

At 2:48 a.m. the motorcycle approached a roundabout, just south of East Dublin Granville Road. The driver lost control and jumped the median curb.

The driver continued into the roundabout, struck the roundabout curb, and flipped. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in the middle of the roundabout.

Columbus Fire Medics took the driver to Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was listed in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead at 3:41 a.m.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.