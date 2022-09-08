COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township.

A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. The motorcycle driver was travelling west, and the F-150 driver travelling east when the crash happened.

Hamilton Township medics took the motorcycle driver to the hospital in critical condition where the driver died.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Witnesses should call 614-525-6113.