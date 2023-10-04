COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a transit bus Tuesday night in the northern part of Columbus.

According to Columbus police the crash happened at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus and a 2013 Suzuki Hayabusa collided at the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Fields Avenue in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

The COTA bus was reportedly making a left turn onto Fields Ave. when the motorcycle, heading eastbound on E. 11th Ave., struck the right side of the bus, then veered to the left, across E. 11th and came to rest on the north side of the road.

A fire medic unit pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene at 10:42 p.m. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The driver of the bus was not injured and there were no passengers on board.