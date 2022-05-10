COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in east Columbus Monday evening, according to Columbus Police.

Police say the motorcyclist was riding at 6:00pm going west on E. Main St. and was hit by a car making a left turn from S. Hampton Rd.

The motorcyclist was transported to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead just before 6:50pm, per police.

The identity of the motorcyclist and the driver of the car are not known at this time, per CPD.

Police continue to investigate in what is the 29th traffic fatality in Columbus in 2022.