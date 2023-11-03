COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the Georgesville neighborhood on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m. a Kia Sorento was traveling south on Holt Road, attempting to turn left to go east on Georgesville Square Drive. At the same time, a motorcyclist was traveling north on Holt Road, passing through the intersection of Georgesville Square Drive, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection and the motorcyclist was ejected from their vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to Doctors West Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:11 p.m.

Columbus police said the investigation into the crash is on-going.