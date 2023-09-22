COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in north Columbus on Friday evening.

According to Columbus police, the crash occurred at about 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Edmonton Road.

Police said a GMC box truck was pulling out from Edmonton Road to head north on Cleveland Avenue. At the same time a purple motorcycle was traveling south on Cleveland Avenue, and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:21 p.m. No other injuries were reported.