COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night in the North Central section of Columbus.

Columbus police said the crash happened near the intersection of Brentnell Avenue and Woodward Avenue at approximately 6:27 p.m.

According to police, a Honda motorcycle was driving north, passing traffic on Brentnell Avenue approaching Woodward Avenue as a Chevrolet pickup truck was turning left onto Woodward from Brentnell. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:32 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.