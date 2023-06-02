Police are rerouting drivers on East Broad Street near McNaughten Road after a motorcycle crash Friday morning. (Courtesy Photo/City of Columbus)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided in far east Columbus on Friday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, a crash was reported at 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of McNaughten Road and East Broad Street. A motorcycle and Honda CR-V collided, sending one person to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

That person was pronounced dead at 11 a.m., dispatchers said.

The exit ramps from Interstate 270 northbound and southbound to East Broad Street are closed due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A City of Columbus traffic camera at the crash intersection showed traffic on East Broad Street was closed in both directions at McNaughten Road as of 11:20 a.m.