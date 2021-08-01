Motorcycle crash kills one in Franklinton construction zone

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning following a crash in a Franklinton construction zone.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Paul M. Alfred, 45, of Columbus, was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Galloway Rd., south of Glenwood Blvd., when he crashed around 1:20 a.m.

They say he had entered a construction area on a closed road and crashed into a parked work vehicle.

Alfred was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:25 a.m.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

