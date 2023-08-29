COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been transported to a local hospital in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in south Clintonville on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of East North Broadway and North High Street at 4:51 p.m. on Tuesday after report of a motorcycle accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

