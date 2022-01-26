COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion asking for a stay in the civil trial of the now-former sheriff’s office deputy who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr.

Former deputy Jason Meade shot and killed the 23-year-old in December 2020.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Meade on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

Goodson’s family announced a federal civil lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, which is represented by the prosecutor’s office, and Meade.

The motion asks for the civil trial to take place following a decision in the criminal case.

Goodson’s family wants to move forward with the civil trial now in the event of a delay with the criminal case.

There is no word on when a decision in the motion will be made.