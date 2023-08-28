COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Following the fatal shooting of a juvenile at Easton Town Center this past weekend, the Mothers of Murdered Children Columbus said the situation is a tragedy and that it’s on us as a community to do more.

The group put out a call to action on social media Monday, urging parents to know where their children are at all times, to check their rooms and their social media, implement a curfew, and ask for help when needed.

MOMCC Adult Division Director Jené Patrick said parents need to take a proactive approach rather than a reactive one because, at that point, it may be too late.

“In 10 years, it may not seem like a lot to every single person,” Patrick said. “It’s not losing one of these kids. But in 10 years, us as a society, we’re going to be suffering. We’re going to be suffering because it ain’t going to be enough doctors because this generation is either dead or in jail. We have to do better collectively.”

Patrick said for any parents out there who need assistance that MOMCC can help connect them with the resources that can help.

She is hopeful that if the community steps up, there can be positive change down the line.