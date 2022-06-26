COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio mother is hoping new information helps catch those accused of killing her son.

Bryce Persang was just 24 years old when he was shot and killed in September 2021 on Columbus’ west side, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Earlier this month, Columbus police identified two men – Tahir M. Said, 20, and Hanut B. Abdulle, 19 – were wanted in connection with Bryce Persang’s death.

Katherine Persang, Bryce’s mother, said her son loved movies, music, had three siblings, and was extremely close with his young nephew.

“His smile just lit up a room and those are the things that I want people to remember,” Persang said.

She said the fact suspects have been identified – something the family has been waiting for since September – is a step in the right direction.

“Probably the hardest part for me is just not being able to see what he actually was going to become,” Persang said.

She still feels like she did at the time of her son’s death.

“I don’t really feel any different,” she said. “I’ve spent nine months waiting for that moment and then it came, and we just have names.”

“We have these names, but we have no pictures, so like, really, how is the public supposed to help us?” Persang said. “How are they supposed to help the police department?”

Both Said’s and Abdulle’s last know addresses are in central Ohio. Persang is asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“It’s the only way our family is going to be able to heal,” she said. “We can’t heal right now. We can’t move forward in that perspective.”

Anyone with any information on Said’s or Abdulle’s locations is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.