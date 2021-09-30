COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A parent should never lose a child. Tracy Tate has lost two less than a year apart, both to gun violence. This week marks one year since her 25-year-old Jaleel Carter-Tate was shot and killed. On Thursday night, family and friends gathered at his grave for a memorial.

“Jaleel was just hilarious, he had the biggest smile, the biggest heart, I crack jokes and talk stuff, but he thought he was better than me,” said Tracy Tate.

Even after an unimaginable loss, she finds a way to smile. She said it’s her son smiling through. Early last month, her other son, 23-year-old Jerick Jacobs-Tate was also fatally shot. Tate said the two were almost always together.

“They loved life, they loved people, they loved their family, they loved everybody,” said Tate.

Tate does not want anyone else to have to go through what she has. As violence plagues the city, it pains her each time she hears about another homicide. She is about to go on a retreat with other Columbus mothers who have lost their kids to violence.

“They say bring a picture of your child, I’m taking a picture of both of mine,” said Tate. But I’m going to live through them and I’m going to dance, I’m going to smile, I’m going to have my days but I’m going to be happy because that’s what they want.”

Last month, police said no arrests had been made in either of her kids’ deaths. Tate said that is still the case and she is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Come up and step up. If you know something say something,” she said. “You get sick and tired of being sick and tired. And I’m sick and tired. Somebody needs to speak up.”