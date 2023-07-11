COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a new place where residents can cool off this summer.

After more than a year, the new pool at the Glenwood Community Center had its grand opening Tuesday afternoon, with community members lining up before the ribbon was cut.

“Swimming is so important for so many different reasons, this is an issue for our kids to be able to be active, have fun with friends, but we also know it’s an issue of equity,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said. “So this is about getting kids more comfortable with the water, being more comfortable interacting and swimming, and being safe with one another.”

The pool has two slides, diving boards, several water features, and walk-in entry in some areas.

“As you see behind me, you’ve got children that are happy and that’s what it’s about,” said Bernita Reese, director of the Recreation and Parks Department, said. “It’s about providing an opportunity, exposure for all amenities.”

For some community members, the pool is about a lot more than swimming.

“Glenwood is my purpose. These kids are my purpose,” LaTonya Nichols said.

Nichols grew up on the west side and has been going to the Glenwood Community Center since she was six years old, creating many great memories there. But sometimes it can be hard for her to go there now.

A little more than a year ago, her 24-year-old daughter, Atayia, was shot and killed in the parking lot.

“She was one of a kind,” Nichols said. “She lit up any room she came in, her voice was just like, she lightened up the room. And if you were sad, by the time she finished with you, you weren’t sad anymore.”

Nichols is going to be a greeter at the pool. She said she’s doing it for the kids and it’s her way of putting her pain to purpose.

“I want to help others, I want to be around other people positively, I don’t want to use any pain for anything but good,” she said. “I just want to make a presence. This is my pool. This is my pool. I can’t let bad kids take it away. I would have a reason never to step foot over here. But this is my pool, I cannot let some bad experience take that away. We have to keep the community alive.”