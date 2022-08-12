COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old man killed by Columbus police is dropping her federal appeal after officers were found not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Henry Green was shot and killed in 2016 during a confrontation with officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare who were working undercover in the South Linden neighborhood, according to court records.

Shortly after, Green’s mother, Adrienne Hood, filed a wrongful death lawsuit which she alleged that the officers, both of whom are white, used excessive force and failed to identify themselves to her son as law enforcement.

A federal judge dismissed Hood’s wrongful death suit in 2017 and granted Rosen and Bare qualified immunity. In February 2018, the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations determined that both officers acted within division policy during the shooting — resulting in no criminal charges filed against the officers.

But, a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the federal judge’s ruling that dismissed the wrongful death suit in September 2020 after reviewing the last shots that Rosen and Bare fired at Green.

In November 2021, a mistrial was declared in the civil case after federal jurors reached a deadlock — and the case was retried for a second time.

Hood then filed an appeal in May before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in hopes of reversing a jury’s late April decision that held Columbus police officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare not liable for Green’s death.

Court documents did not reveal why Hood dropped the appeal.