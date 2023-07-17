COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man whose handgun resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl was sentenced to a lengthy prison term Monday.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother will also be spending several years on probation.

In May, Antwan L. Robinson, 45, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and third-degree felony possessing weapons under disability. The girl’s mother, Breana R. Mathews, 26, pleaded guilty last November to third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter.

Online court records show Robinson, in addition to the guilty pleas associated with the child’s death, was sentenced for previous drug and theft guilty pleas.

Judge Jaiza N. Page sentenced Robinson to an indefinite prison term of between 18 to 22 years in all of those cases. He is also set for sentencing in August after pleading guilty in May to a first-degree felony engaging in corrupt activity charge.

Mathews was given four years of probation, with specifications that she was not to have any contact with Robinson and to attend a parenting class.

On the morning of July 31, 2021, Columbus police responded to a call on the 2100 block of Via Da Vinci Court in north Columbus. A caller told 911 operators that her daughter, Serenity Robinson, had shot herself.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she later died.