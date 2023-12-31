Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from John Glenn Columbus International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow John Glenn Columbus International travelers.

1 / 20 lunamarina // Shutterstock

#20. Logan International (Boston, MA)

– Passengers: 83,763 (2.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 70,943

— #2. Envoy Air: 12,066

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 342

2 / 20 Vladimir Mucibabic // Shutterstock

#19. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

– Passengers: 83,879 (2.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 31,931

— #2. SkyWest Airlines: 25,341

— #3. Endeavor Air: 19,145

3 / 20 Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock

#18. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

– Passengers: 87,814 (2.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 49,313

— #2. PSA Airlines: 18,109

— #3. Republic Airline: 16,317

4 / 20 AevanStock // Shutterstock

#17. Tampa International (Tampa, FL)

– Passengers: 89,974 (2.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 89,974

5 / 20 ostreetphotography // Shutterstock

#16. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

– Passengers: 102,107 (2.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. SkyWest Airlines: 53,689

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 37,944

— #3. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 7,816

6 / 20 Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#15. John F. Kennedy International (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 111,440 (2.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 93,793

— #2. Endeavor Air: 14,573

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 3,028

7 / 20 Canva

#14. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

– Passengers: 119,454 (3.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 113,517

— #2. United Air Lines: 4,643

— #3. GoJet Airlines LLC d/b/a United Express: 550

8 / 20 f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (Baltimore, MD)

– Passengers: 119,632 (3.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 119,325

— #2. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 162

— #3. United Air Lines: 145

9 / 20 Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#12. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

– Passengers: 120,272 (3.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 47,862

— #2. Envoy Air: 31,755

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 27,665

10 / 20 mariakray // Shutterstock

#11. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

– Passengers: 124,228 (3.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 69,259

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 54,590

— #3. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 140

11 / 20 Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#10. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

– Passengers: 124,682 (3.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 68,430

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 56,149

— #3. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 103

12 / 20 randy andy // Shutterstock

#9. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Passengers: 131,514 (3.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 82,218

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 49,281

13 / 20 Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#8. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 156,477 (4.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 148,913

— #2. Endeavor Air: 7,555

14 / 20 marchello74 // Shutterstock

#7. Chicago Midway International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 162,185 (4.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 162,008

15 / 20 Canva

#6. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

– Passengers: 188,913 (4.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 160,023

— #2. PSA Airlines: 28,054

— #3. Republic Airline: 363

16 / 20 Canva

#5. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 218,440 (5.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 207,699

— #2. Envoy Air: 10,741

17 / 20 Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#4. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 219,700 (5.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 102,772

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 101,637

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 15,190

18 / 20 marchello74 // Shutterstock

#3. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 244,837 (6.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 120,238

— #2. Envoy Air: 74,492

— #3. Republic Airline: 20,455

19 / 20 Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 270,090 (6.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 158,599

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 88,287

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 23,087

20 / 20 Canva

#1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 402,720 (10.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 331,056

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 70,714

— #3. Global Crossing Airlines: 336

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.