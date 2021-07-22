The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Columbus using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Columbus are the most common.

#50. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,350 (3.263 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,950 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,900 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#49. Firefighters

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,360 (3.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,760 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 311,350 (2.238 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#48. Childcare workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,400 (3.312 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,960 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 494,360 (3.554 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($38,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,090)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($36,220)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#47. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,470 (3.385 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,860 (#177 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 475,000 (3.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#46. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,590 (3.501 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,250 (#249 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#45. Training and development specialists

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,600 (3.504 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,910 (#207 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 318,040 (2.286 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

#44. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,620 (3.527 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,450 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 387,300 (2.784 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($46,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,240)

— Fairbanks, AK ($43,890)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#43. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,700 (3.602 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $88,740 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 440,300 (3.165 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

#42. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 3,770 (3.668 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,810 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 362,090 (2.603 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#41. Cooks, fast food

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 4,100 (3.996 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,920 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 544,420 (3.914 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($34,790)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($33,580)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($33,570)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#40. Billing and posting clerks

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 4,190 (4.081 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,910 (#138 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 445,160 (3.2 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($51,800)

– Job description: Compile, compute, and record billing, accounting, statistical, and other numerical data for billing purposes. Prepare billing invoices for services rendered or for delivery or shipment of goods.

#39. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 4,450 (4.331 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,230 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 654,900 (4.708 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,000

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($131,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($115,690)

– Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

#37 (tie). Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 4,470 (4.356 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,060 (#203 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#37 (tie). Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 4,470 (4.358 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,100 (#152 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#36. Food preparation workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 5,030 (4.897 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,720 (#225 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#35. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 5,140 (5.004 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,450 (#173 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 477,430 (3.432 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,300

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,810)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($76,610)

— Odessa, TX ($76,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of material-moving machine and vehicle operators and helpers.

#34. Computer user support specialists

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 5,200 (5.066 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,930 (#93 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 634,820 (4.564 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#33. Electricians

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 5,320 (5.184 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,690 (#298 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#31 (tie). Driver/sales workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 5,620 (5.479 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,610 (#326 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 420,890 (3.026 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($46,460)

— Cumberland, MD-WV ($45,780)

— Medford, OR ($45,310)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#31 (tie). Cooks, restaurant

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 5,620 (5.475 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,740 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,109,650 (7.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($39,450)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#30. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 5,790 (5.645 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,280 (#135 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,520 (4.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

#29. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,010 (5.851 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,030 (#113 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#27 (tie). Security guards

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,140 (5.980 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,410 (#88 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,054,400 (7.58 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($66,030)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($61,090)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($51,850)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#27 (tie). Construction laborers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,140 (5.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,290 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#26. Packers and packagers, hand

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,160 (6.002 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,540 (#126 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,270 (4.308 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($39,770)

— Longview, WA ($39,680)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($36,820)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#25. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,310 (6.147 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,640 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#24. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,360 (6.196 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $71,230 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 690,160 (4.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

#23. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,710 (6.539 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,800 (#211 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#22. Receptionists and information clerks

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,760 (6.586 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,090 (#198 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#21. Light truck drivers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 6,990 (6.805 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,090 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#20. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 7,360 (7.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,360 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#19. Management analysts

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 7,450 (7.256 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $91,100 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 734,000 (5.277 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 7,490 (7.299 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,630 (#124 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#17. Human resources specialists

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 7,930 (7.721 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,040 (#150 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 647,810 (4.657 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

#16. Industrial truck and tractor operators

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 9,220 (8.980 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,230 (#216 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

#15. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 9,370 (9.129 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,640 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#14. Nursing assistants

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 9,440 (9.197 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,020 (#243 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,371,050 (9.857 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#13. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 9,510 (9.268 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,280 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#12. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 9,930 (9.675 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,750 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#11. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 10,260 (9.993 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,030 (#76 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#10. Accountants and auditors

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 11,550 (11.253 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $76,920 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#9. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 13,040 (12.700 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,160 (#201 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#8. General and operations managers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 13,460 (13.113 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $121,170 (#97 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#7. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 14,260 (13.893 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $101,380 (#108 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,476,800 (10.617 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#6. Waiters and waitresses

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 15,190 (14.797 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,470 (#193 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,944,240 (13.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($62,630)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($57,210)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,160)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#5. Cashiers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 16,390 (15.965 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,940 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,333,100 (23.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($35,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,480)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#4. Stockers and order fillers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 22,740 (22.152 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,840 (#101 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#3. Fast food and counter workers

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 25,630 (24.965 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,840 (#177 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#2. Customer service representatives

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 32,210 (31.376 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,170 (#105 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

#1. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Columbus, OH

– Employment: 33,550 (32.686 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,970 (#128 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

