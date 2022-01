COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Walmart on Morse Road will be closing for about a day and a half in order to clean the store, according to the retailer.

Walmart announced the store at 3900 Morse Road will be closed, starting at 2 p.m., Wednesday, in order for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store and allow associates to restock shelves.

A release from the company says the cleaning is in effort to work against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store is scheduled to reopen Friday at 6 a.m.