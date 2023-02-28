COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot and killed in Morrow County Sunday night went on a crime spree in Columbus just an hour before the fatal shooting, according to Columbus police.

Police said that for about 30 minutes, Keith D. Moser, 25, committed a series of crimes throughout the city. Moser was killed when he tried to steal a vehicle at a gas station in Marengo, Ohio, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus police said that at 6:28 p.m. Sunday, Moser fired a gun into an unoccupied Chevrolet, which was locked and left running at a gas station on the 4000 block of Kenny Road. Moser left behind a Toyota and fled the scene in the Chevrolet. No injuries were reported.

At 6:36 p.m., police said Moser abandoned the Chevrolet on Starret Road. People on the 200 block of West Henderson Road called 911 to report shots fired during an attempted robbery/home invasion. Moser stole a BMW X3 from the area. No injuries were reported.

At 6:47 p.m., Moser allegedly tried to rob a food delivery driver on the 400 block of Glenmont Avenue. Again, shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Then, just before 7 p.m., the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said Moser tried to steal a car on the ramp off of State Route 61 and Interstate 71. After shooting at the car, Moser went to a Shell gas station, where he tried to steal a minivan. Moser allegedly fired his gun, shooting Megan Stanford, of Greenville, South Carolina, and killing her, the sheriff’s office said.

Moser then allegedly shot at a U-Haul van. The driver of the van returned fire and a fight broke out between several people, the sheriff’s office said. Moser was shot several times and died at the scene.