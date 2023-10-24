COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents of an east Columbus neighborhood are concerned after windows of more than a dozen cars were broken in one night.

The crimes happened at some time between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to neighbors. The windows were smashed, and some glass is still in the grass and some parking lots.

“It was just a jaw dropping situation to see all the damage that was done at one time,” Jeff Jackson said.

A window on Jackson’s car was broken along with two windows on his husband’s vehicle. Jackson said at least 17 cars in the condo and townhouse development off McNaughten road were hit.

“Somebody might think we’re just breaking your glass and this is a victimless crime, it’s completely beyond that,” Jackson said. “Not just financially. Emotionally you go through, this is your home, this is your safe space, and now all of the sudden your personal property has been violated.”

Another neighbor described it as looking like a “mini battlefield” with glass in several different parking lots. Jackson said some neighbors whose windows were broken had to call off work to deal with the problem and others might have to wait weeks before they are fixed. He hopes someone has a video which could help catch whoever did this.

“Stop, just stop, would you want this done to your car, your mom’s car, your sister’s car,” Jackson said in a message to who’s responsible. “Definitely not.”

The Columbus Division of Police said it’s working on getting more information about the crime spree. An officer was in the neighborhood talking with residents Tuesday afternoon.