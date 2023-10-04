COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 15 cars were broken into Wednesday morning at a hotel in the Riverview area in Columbus just north of the Ohio State University campus.

Columbus police said that at 9 a.m., they got a call that someone had broken into 14 vehicles at a hotel in the 3100 block of Olentangy River Road. While the number of cars broken into has been confirmed, police did not share any information on how many potential suspects were involved.

Multiple cars were also broken into around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at John Glenn International Airport. A spokesperson with the airport could not confirm how many vehicles were broken into or if any were stolen.