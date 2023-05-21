COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A drag brunch fundraiser for a local youth center at the end of April gained national attention when a group of demonstrators stood outside and flew a neo-Nazi flag. And now a $5,000 goal has turned into more than $65,000 in donations.

The fundraising event at Land Grant Brewing in Franklinton on April 29 didn’t stop when the group showed up; the performers continued as the group of masked men chanted, “There will be blood,” trying to intimidate those in attendance.

Corey Williams, also known by his stage name “Anisa Love,” was one of those performers.

“The moment all that negative stuff happened, I watched people I didn’t even know in that crowd, especially the allies, just swarm and become this one unit,” Williams said. “Which, there’s so much division in our world in general, it’s beautiful to watch that happen.”

The fundraiser was a benefit for Kaleidoscope Youth Center, the only LGBTQIA+-specific programming serving Columbus youth.

Williams attributes the enormous outreach in donations to the strength of the Columbus queer community and its allies.