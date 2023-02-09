COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 7,000 Ohio homes — many in Columbus — are without power Thursday afternoon as high winds batter the state.
As of 4:15 p.m., almost 7,500 AEP customers and nearly 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. The outages have hit more than 1,100 homes on Columbus’ south side, with smaller outage pockets popping up across central Ohio.
AEP confirmed it has crews working to restore power and is monitoring the weather for potential future outages.
AEP reported outages in the following counties as of 4:50 p.m.:
- Delaware – 108
- Hocking — 1,250
- Fairfield – 359
- Franklin – 3,793
- Licking – 36
- Pickaway – 113
- Ross – 318
You can check Ohio power outages by each electric company below. South Central Power outages can be monitored here.
AEP
FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison
Union Rural Electric