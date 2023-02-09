AEP Ohio crews work on a power line, whose pole was snapped in half by storms the night of Monday, June 13, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Anna Hoffman)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 7,000 Ohio homes — many in Columbus — are without power Thursday afternoon as high winds batter the state.

As of 4:15 p.m., almost 7,500 AEP customers and nearly 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. The outages have hit more than 1,100 homes on Columbus’ south side, with smaller outage pockets popping up across central Ohio.

AEP confirmed it has crews working to restore power and is monitoring the weather for potential future outages.

AEP reported outages in the following counties as of 4:50 p.m.:

Delaware – 108

Hocking — 1,250

Fairfield – 359

Franklin – 3,793

Licking – 36

Pickaway – 113

Ross – 318

You can check Ohio power outages by each electric company below. South Central Power outages can be monitored here.

AEP

FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison

Union Rural Electric

