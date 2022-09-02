COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 100 people broke out in a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School after a football game Friday night.

A fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, following a football game between Eastmoor Academy and Harvest Preparatory School.

Authorities said no one was arrested, but two individuals were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

