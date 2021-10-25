COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer charged with alleged misconduct during a protest activity in 2020 now faces additional counts.

The charges filed Monday against Officer Traci Shaw are one count each of Assault (M-1), Interference with Civil Rights (M-1), and Dereliction of Duty (M-2), the City of Columbus said in a media release.

These charges stem from the same incident on May 30, 2020 that resulted in Shaw being charged on June 9, 2021.

Special prosecutor Kathleen Garber and independent investigator Rick Wozniak filed the charges.

The new charges, which mirror the charges previously filed against Shaw, are the result of further investigation which identified a fourth person who was pepper sprayed by Shaw, the release said.

Investigations remain open with respect to unidentified officers, unidentified victims, as well as in those events that involve witness officers who have not yet been interviewed, pending an arbitration decision, the media release concluded.