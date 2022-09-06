Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has received more monkeypox vaccines and will be holding a clinic later this week.

Vaccine appointments will be hosted on Thursday at 240 Parsons Ave. and are available for high-risk individuals. To receive a vaccine, individuals must live in Ohio, be 18 or older and meet one of the following criteria:

Men who have sex with men, transgender or gender non-conforming people.

Anyone who exchanges sex for money, goods or services.

Eligible people can register here or call 614-645-1519. To receive a vaccine, you must have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

All appointments are for the first dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose series given 28 days apart. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at your first appointment.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus that spreads through close, skin-to-skin intimate contact or during sex, said Columbus Public Health. It can also spread through kissing and contact with sheets, towels and other objects. While most cases have occurred through sexual activity, monkeypox is not an STI.