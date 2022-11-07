COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Monday’s Powerball drawing could net someone the biggest lottery prize in U.S. history — $1.9 billion — if the drawing is held.

A technical issue delayed the scheduled 10:59 p.m. drawing, and as of 11:20 p.m., the numbers have yet to be posted to Powerball’s online presence.

This story will be updated as soon as the numbers become available.

According to the California Lottery Twitter, the drawing is delayed due to “a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

The cash option for Monday’s drawing is estimated to be $929.1 million, split evenly across the winning tickets.

There is no word on when the numbers will be announced.

Monday’s jackpot is the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, surpassing the previous record by more than $300 million. It is also the second $1 billion-plus jackpot this year; a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won $1.337 billion on July 29.

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

$1.9 billion (estimated), Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania. Saturday’s drawing marked the 40th time, tying a record, where no tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball. The longest streak — 41 drawings — ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a winning ticket in California claiming $699.8 million.

Powerball offers several other prizes aside from the jackpot. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69. The Powerball was 20 and the Power Play was 3X.

For Saturday’s drawing, Powerball said there were 16 winning tickets worth $1 million each for players who matched the five winning numbers. One winning ticket, sold in Kentucky, matched the five winning numbers and the Power Play, making it worth $2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 a play, plus $1 for the Power Play multiplier.

On its website, Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning at least one prize, and those odds stay the same no matter what the jackpot or the number of tickets sold — odds are based on the possible combinations of numbers. The odds of winning the big prize are a bit lower: 1 in 292,201,338.

Winners of the big jackpot have 60 days after the date of ticket verification to decide if they want to take the annuity or the cash payout.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.