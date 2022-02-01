COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMH) — For this month’s “Mom Boss” art is not only her passion it’s her livelihood; as an artist and teacher.

Anna Sokal started “Art With Anna” before motherhood, calling the business her ‘first baby.’

After her two sons were born, it was clear that things couldn’t continue at the same pace but stepping back is easier said than done.

It wasn’t until the pandemic and the lockdown that Anna envisioned what life could be.

“Covid changed a lot of things. Obviously, it did for everybody, but it made me really sit and think about what I wanted for the rest of my life. what am I going to go back to doing.”

She decided like so many people to streamline the business which for her meant downsizing.

“It’s amazing I don’t have to push for classes anymore, people contact me, I’m not forcing this anymore. You know? I always felt like I had to continue more classes, more offerings to again fill the space. It’s just a completely different ballgame now, it’s amazing.”

Anna now has a van for mobile events and a small studio in her backyard. The new set-up has opened Anna up to do more painting for herself and it allows her to spend more time with her children.

“My kids are in here with me every day.”

They also get a better picture of what she does outside of being mom.

“I think one of the coolest things for my transition here is my boys see me work. Even though I could say ‘I’m going to work’ and they saw my studio, they see me at work, and I love that.”

To hear more from Anna about her transition to work from home and her take on balance, watch our full story. You can also hear more from Anna on life and Motherhood in our rapid-fire Q&A in the video above.