Mobile vaccine service gets $1m grant

Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grant for one million dollars today went to expanding mobile vaccine services.

The Wellness on Wheels (WOW) Vaccine Program began in February 2021 with the Hilltop YMCA partnership. The primary objective of the program has been to improve access for underserved healthcare regions and Community of Color (CoC) patients, according to a media release from OhioHealth.

Through July 2021, the WOW mobile unit has provided vaccines at 62 clinics and has given 1,632 total shots, with 734 patients completing their vaccine series. Nearly 70 percent of WOW’s first dose patients have come from a CoC demographic. 

Currently WOW holds weekly clinics at the Hilltop YMCA, Directions for Youth (Southeast Columbus) and Westland High School. WOW has also provided pop up events and weekend clinics at:

  • Columbus Urban League
  • Friendship Baptist Church
  • Franklin County Courthouse
  • United Way/Mansfield Friendly House Community Center
  • Rhema Christian Center
  • Prairie Township
  • Westerville Asian Family Festival

OhioHealth is grateful to Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who supported the grant request, the media release concluded.

