COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of parents and their families spent their Monday at the Ohio History Museum honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at the museum’s annual open house event.

Children got a chance to learn about King through music, keynote speakers, and arts and crafts, expressing what King meant to them.

Jamille Jones, part of Pint Size Protestors, said King’s dream still lives on.

“My dream is that someday, events like this can really be about just building the community, but that we aren’t so actively fighting for the same things as MLK was fighting for years ago,” Jones said. “That someday that dream can become a reality.”

Another parent said bringing people together – something the world needs more of — is why events like this are so important.

“It’s very important that he keeps the dream alive and also keeps hope alive in his life as he is moving forward,” said parent Natalie James of her son. “Also, not having to suffer the same injustices that MLK Jr. did during his time.”

James said it’s also important her son is around others that look like him, who can discuss the same challenges, and help lift each other up.

“Everyone should be treated fairly in society,” she said.