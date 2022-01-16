COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has confirmed it will host a march and celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Columbus City Hall on Monday.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday where community members will march and then see the illumination of city hall in honor of MLK.

Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin, and Director of Neighborhoods Carla Williams-Scott are set to be in attendance at the annual event.

NBC4 anchor Kerry Charles is among multiple guests for Monday’s event as he will kick-off the opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m. The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place around 5:30 p.m.

Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.