COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three Mix Food Hall locations in central Ohio Krogers have closed after about a year of operation.

Mix Food Hall, a collaboration between California-based Kitchen United and Kroger, was a multi-restaurant to-go dining experience featuring businesses such as Pei Wei, Hardee’s, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and more. Shoppers could select menu items in-store or online for one or more of the seven restaurants offered, all under the same bill.

Kitchen United’s website lists 25 locations across the country in Ohio, California, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, New York and Indiana. Of the 25 locations, seven were Kroger locations, the website said. A representative with the company said all Kroger locations are closed.

“We have closed all of Kitchen United locations operating inside of Kroger,” the representative said in an email. “We appreciate their partnership and support over the years.”

The closed locations include the Mixed Food Hall on South Hamilton Road in Gahanna, on High Street in Clintonville and Sawmill Road in Dublin. These were the only Mixed Food Hall locations in Ohio, but its website lists a non-Kroger Cleveland location as “coming soon.”