COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The jury deciding whether a former Columbus police vice officer is guilty of murder reported Friday afternoon that it was deadlocked, but the judge ordered them to continue deliberations.

Judge David Young issued a Howard charge to the jury, an instruction that compels jurors to reconsider their positions and work toward a verdict.

“You should consider it desirable that the case be decided,” Young’s order read. “You were selected in the same manner, from the same source, as any future jury would be. There is no reason to believe the case will be submitted to a jury more capable, impartial, and intelligent than this one.”

The 12-person jury began deliberations Wednesday in the case of Andrew Mitchell, who is accused in the death of Donna Castleberry.

During the seven-day trial, Mitchell took the stand in his defense, testifying that he had feared for his life when he shot and killed Castleberry, 23, in August 2018.

The prosecution argued Mitchell used excessive, unreasonable force against Castleberry, while the defense argued Castleberry presented a threat that warranted Mitchell’s use of force.

If found guilty, he could face anywhere from three years to life in prison.

Mitchell remains under federal custody pending an unrelated case in which he is accused of forcing women to have sex with him to avoid arrest. The federal case against Mitchell as well as the vice unit’s handling of the arrest of an adult performer in July 2018 played a role in the abolition of the Columbus vice unit in March 2019.