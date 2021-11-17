COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A mistrial has been declared in a federal civil rights lawsuit against two Columbus police officers who shot and killed a 23-year-old man while the officers were in plainclothes in June 2016.

Henry Green V, 23, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Columbus Police Officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare, who were in plainclothes, in the South Linden neighborhood.

The jury, which began deliberations Monday afternoon, announced Wednesday it was deadlocked.

Sean L. Walton, representing the Green family, released the following statement on the court’s decision:

Despite today’s outcome, we know the public has now learned the truth about Henry Green V’s death at the hands of Columbus Police Officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare. Although we know it is difficult for some to believe police officers could act so heinously, our belief is that these officers will soon be held accountable for their actions. Henry’s family, led by his mother Adrienne Hood, has fought for accountability relentlessly since June 6, 2016. The inability of this jury to reach a decision does not change that mission. The city of Columbus has been put on notice, and we will continue to aggressively tell the truth that Zachary Rosen, Jason Bare, and the Columbus Division of Police choose not to. We look forward to our next day in court. Sean L. Walton, Esq.

In 2017, Green’s mother filed a lawsuit against the two officers and the City of Columbus, alleging wrongful death, excessive force, and constitutional violations, but a federal judge dismissed that lawsuit, granting Rosen and Bare qualified immunity.

The three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reviewed the actions of the two officers and reversed the federal judge’s ruling in September 2020, basing its decision on the last shots the officers fired at Green.

Rosen and Bare were never criminally charged.

Police say Green, who was Black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting by the officers, who are both white. Green’s family and a friend walking with him said Columbus police didn’t identify themselves when they began yelling at Green.