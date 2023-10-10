For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of fatally shooting another at a west Columbus bus station was in court Tuesday.

Jibril Kim, 26, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested Monday morning after police said he shot and killed a man at a Greyhound bus station in the 800 block of North Wilson Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. Kim was detained at the scene by security, arrested a short time later and charged with murder.

At Kim’s arraignment hearing a Franklin County Municipal Court judge issued a $2 million bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 19. The victim’s name has not been released until next of kin is notified.

Video surveillance recovered from the bus station showed Kim shooting the victim multiple times. Police reported that a gun was on Kim at the time of his detainment, but did not know if Kim was waiting for the victim inside the terminal or if there was an altercation on a bus leading up to the shooting.

A man died after being shot at the Greyhound Bus Station on North Wilson Road. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Jibril Kim (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The bus station itself has been under a microscope for crime activity this year. In August, the City of Columbus started seeking an injunction against the owner of the station to declare the property a public nuisance.

In the six weeks before the terminal opened on Wilson Road, Columbus police received about 30 calls with one criminal offense being reported. In the six weeks after, police have been called to the area 62 times, with 14 criminal complaints reported.

A town hall meeting with the city about the future of the Greyhound station is set for Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Columbus Police Training Academy.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said the city will meet with the bus station owners for court-ordered mediation, followed by a hearing scheduled for Nov. 1