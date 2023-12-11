COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A restaurant that serves healthy food offerings is opening its first location in Ohio.

Sweetgreen, a fast casual restaurant that specializes in salads and grain bowls, has signed a lease with The Wood Companies to open a location in the Short North. The restaurant will be located at 700 North High Street. An opening date has not been announced.

Founded in 2007, Sweetgreen has 220 restaurants nationwide, serving seasonal meals made from fresh ingredients and produce to prioritize organic, regenerative and local sourcing. The company said it believes that real food should be convenient and accessible.

According to the Sweetgreen website, it’s in the business of feeding people and out to change what that means.

Sweetgreen’s website outlines the company’s dedication to combating climate change, which it claims is the defining challenge of this generation. The company is committed to becoming carbon-neutral by the end of 2027.

Additional details for the Sweetgreen location in the Short North will be announced in the coming months.