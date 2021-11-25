COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Special Victims Bureau of the Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 84-year-old man.

Daniel Priedeman has been missing from Cover Place and Flint Run Place since Wednesday at 11 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white OSU t-shirt and tan pants. He may be driving a 2012 white Honda SUV with the license plate of FEE 8052.

If you have information that can help locate Priedeman, call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545 and reference report number 210893884